Update on COVID-19 in Southern Colorado ahead of Independence Day weekend

COLORADO (KRDO) - As people gear up for Independence Day weekend, we're reaching out to health departments to find out the current state of COVID-19 in Colorado's local communities.

The highest number of cases in a single day in Colorado happened on April 24, with 994 cases. Cases quickly dropped to the 700s the following day and then the 400's and 500’s rounding out the month of April.

May saw single-day case numbers as high as 548, and as low as 95.

While case numbers over the month of June have been relatively low -- mostly in the 100 and 200 range -- this past weekend brought the month’s highest single day case counts at 324 (Saturday) and 317 (Sunday).

KRDO plans to speak with the public health officials in southern Colorado to see if they have any concerns about people celebrating the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

We'll have the full story tonight on KRDO at five and six.