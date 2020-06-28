Colorado Springs chef donates 700 meals to first responders

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs chef, Eric Brenner, has donated 700 meals to the Pikes Peak region healthcare workers. He's expanded the initiative, which is called 'Meals to Heal' into 25 states.

The chef and owner of the Red Gravy in downtown Colorado Springs hopes to make a difference in the community by providing meals to healthcare workers and first responders.

According the Brenner's GoFundMe page, "During this unprecedented time, we are launching a program called Meals to Heal. This effort is designed to provide food for our healthcare workers, first responders and emergency services personnel while simultaneously supporting our restaurants and foodservice business community."

Meals to Heal will coordinate local restaurants to provide meals for the people caring for the sick in the Pikes Peak Region through community contributions.

“Our mission accomplishes three quickly achievable goals” says founding member Chef Eric Brenner, “First and foremost to provide support and sustenance for those on the front lines of this battle (and their families) who are working long hours and have had their usual commissaries, kiosks and restaurants closed. Secondly, to call into action foodservice workers who have lost employment through no fault of their own. And ultimately, we plan to expand the effort to bring shuttered kitchens back to life in our community.