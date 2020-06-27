Driver pulled from river after rollover crash in Rio Grande County

News

RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash in which the driver was ejected from their vehicle and pulled from a river by a witness. The driver is in critical condition.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, the Alamosa Regional Communication Center dispatched troopers to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 160, about 2 miles west of South Fork.

CSP says the initial investigation shows 20-year-old Christian King was traveling westbound on Highway 160 when he failed to follow a left curve. The 2008 Mazda 3 traveled off the paved edge of the highway before veering across the road due to overcorrection.

Troopers say the vehicle started rotating before then rolling down a steep embankment and coming to a rest on its right side facing north.

King was ejected from his seat during the crash and ended up in a river. A witness pulled him out before troopers arrived.

King was taken to a hospital but had to be flown to another facility for severe injuries.

CSP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time. Alcohol and excessive speed are still being investigated as factors in the crash.