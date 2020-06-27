Driver pulled from river after rollover crash in Rio Grande County
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash in which the driver was ejected from their vehicle and pulled from a river by a witness. The driver is in critical condition.
Around 3:20 p.m. on Friday, the Alamosa Regional Communication Center dispatched troopers to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 160, about 2 miles west of South Fork.
CSP says the initial investigation shows 20-year-old Christian King was traveling westbound on Highway 160 when he failed to follow a left curve. The 2008 Mazda 3 traveled off the paved edge of the highway before veering across the road due to overcorrection.
Troopers say the vehicle started rotating before then rolling down a steep embankment and coming to a rest on its right side facing north.
King was ejected from his seat during the crash and ended up in a river. A witness pulled him out before troopers arrived.
King was taken to a hospital but had to be flown to another facility for severe injuries.
CSP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time. Alcohol and excessive speed are still being investigated as factors in the crash.
Comments
1 Comment
“CSP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time.”
He would probably not have been ejected if he had been. Seat belts save lives, but this one was saved only by the witness who pulled him out of the water before troopers arrived.