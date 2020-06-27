A Hot Sunday on the Way

News

Temperatures across the Southeast Plains will be in the triple digits on Sunday, and with little moisture in the atmosphere the chances for any significant rainfall are almost nil.

Range land fire danger continues to remain high and will only climb in the days ahead as hot dry air from the Desert Southwest continues to move into Southeast Colorado. There's always a slight chance for an afternoon storm or two but those storms also pack dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

Friday July 3 is the officially recognized holiday for Independence Day, we're expecting highs in the upper 80s