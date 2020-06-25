The Latest: Florida exceeds 5,000 confirmed new virus cases

News

ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second consecutive day, Florida has reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Thursday’s rise in reported cases was lower than Wednesday’s record-setting mark, but it’s only the second time the state has crossed the 5,000-case mark in a day.

In total, the state has reported more than 114,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 3,327 coronavirus-related deaths.

“We are where we are,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference at a Tampa high school. He added that many of the new cases are in younger, healthier people. People can avoid spreading the virus by wearing masks, he said, along with avoiding big crowds and not being within close quarters with lots of other people indoors.

Florida’s seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus tests reached 14.4% this week. By comparison, it was 3.8% on June 1 and 2.3% on May 25.