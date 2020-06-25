Possible exposure to COVID-19 at wrestling coach’s celebration of life in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Health Department is warning people who attended the Mike Roumph Celebration of Life on Saturday may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Randy Evetts, the director of the department, says one person tested positive after attending the event.

“Anyone who was at the Thunderzone June 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 at least through July 4," Evetts said.

Pueblo health officials say anyone who attended the event and is showing any COVID-19 symptoms should isolate at home and safely get tested.

If you feel symptoms of COVID-19 (fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea), notify your employer and stay at home.

Testing is available at the Colorado State Fairgrounds on Tuesday, June 30, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Testing will resume after the Fourth of July holiday beginning July 6 – July 31, every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9:00 am-3:00 pm.

The health department also noted that a negative test does not mean you cannot get sick afterwards, especially within 2 weeks after exposure.

“Community members are encouraged to wash your hands frequently, wear a cloth mask that covers your mouth and nose when out in public, and practice social distancing,” Evetts said.

Public health officials recommend community members keep in mind the following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19: