El Paso County unveiling new open space in Black Forest

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks is announcing a new open space in Black Forest that will open to the public on Saturday.

The Pineries Open Space is located at 13201 Volmer Road, a little more than a half mile north of the intersection of Volmer and Shoup roads. The new area includes 1,070 acres of scenic open space, a large trailhead, about 8.5 miles of single-track trails, and a restroom for public use.

Although the Pineries Open Space Master Plan was completed in 2010, the Black Forest Fire of 2013 severely damaged the property and delayed its opening.

The land was accepted by El Paso County through the land development process. The site is characterized by gentle rolling terrain, grassland meadows, ponderosa pine forests, wetlands, and small ponds dotting the area.

There is also abundant wildlife, including elk, white tail deer, various raptor birds, and wild turkeys.

The new open space will be open to the public from dusk until dawn.