Colorado Springs family supports the Angelman Syndrome Foundation through crafted woodwork pieces

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Dickson family has been crafting and selling woodwork pieces, like 'chicnic' tables. For every piece sold, the family donates $5 to the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

The Dickson family's son, Jasper Dickson, was diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome. Angelman syndrome (AS) is a rare neuro-genetic disorder that occurs in one in 15,000 live births or 500,000 people worldwide. It is caused by a loss of function of the UBE3A gene in the 15th chromosome derived from the mother.

Jeff Dickson, Jasper's father, has personally raised over $3,200 by selling the woodwork pieces. He says, "For a good demeanor, for something that he has, he is happy little camper every day of the week." He adds," People think it’s bad thing to have a kid with special needs, we do get all that a lot, but he’s our little angel."

The Dickson family plans to continue raising money for AS. The family's children have also pitched in by selling birdhouses and dog treats to help raise money for the cause.