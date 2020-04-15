El Paso County hasn’t issued any citations to non-essential businesses for violating state order

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Health Department has not issued any citations to non-essential businesses that have violated a state order to close.

A KRDO investigation reveals the stark contrasts between enforcement here compared to Denver County amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The populations of El Paso and Denver counties are similar, both just over 700,000.

Both counties say they have a team that goes out and looks for violators, but the latest data from Denver County shows a much higher number of businesses being held accountable.

"The goal here is voluntary compliance," said El Paso County Acting Deputy Medical Director Dr. Leon Kelly. "We don't want to be knocking on people's doors and telling them what to do. You know, our job is to convince people to do it but to do it because it's the right thing to do. And the overwhelming majority of folks have done that."

The El Paso County Health Department has found at least eight businesses in violation of the public health orders. Officials say six of those businesses complied after phone calls from health officials.

However, two of those businesses did not comply and were issued a written warning. Those businesses are Appliance Factory Warehouse on Garden of the Gods Road and the Galley Road location of World Golf at Sandcreek. The El Paso County Health Department says both businesses are now in compliance with the order but never cited.

Those eight businesses don't come anywhere close to the more than 2,000 complaints the health department told KRDO it has received over the last month. It's unclear how health officials handle those complaints.

In Denver County, health officials have issued 16 citations and more than 2,600 warnings to businesses that aren't in compliance.

The El Paso County Health Department tells KRDO the comparison is not necessarily meaningful because the counties are taking different enforcement approaches.

"Public Health's role has never been to go around yelling at people and telling them how to live their life," Kelly said. "It's, 'here's the science behind it. We'll explain it to you and ask any questions.' And then ultimately, for the most part, we're asking you to make good decisions, and we'll be there to support you in that."

The El Paso County Health Department says it follows up with every business that it receives a complaint about. However, the agency did not have a number or estimate of how many businesses it had reached out to regarding compliance concerns.

The state public health order says it's punishable with up to a year in county jail and a $1,000 fine.