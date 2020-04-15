Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority starts relief fund for small businesses during COVID-19

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Downtown Development Authority of Colorado Springs announced on Wednesday a $400,000 relief fund for small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

The new relief fund would provide grants of $2,500 to $25,000 to certain types of storefront small businesses located within the boundaries of the DDA.

The association says its goal is to provide short-term financial relief for locally owned businesses most impacted by COVID-19.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on April 22. A list with requirements can be found on the DDA's website.

