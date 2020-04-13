How El Paso County health officials are enforcing state stay-at-home order

News

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Denver County Health Department is issuing citations to businesses that refuse to comply with the governor's stay-at-home order, but what about non-compliant businesses in the Colorado Springs area?

KRDO has been tracking the businesses in El Paso County that have defied the public health orders over the last month.

Today we are looking into how the El Paso County Health Department is enforcing the orders and if any citations have been issued.

A spokesperson for the county health department says it has a compliance team of environmental health specialists who receive and follow up on complaints filed.

The El Paso County Health Department tells KRDO is it working on compiling a list of citations.

