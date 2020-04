News

Power is back on for more than 3,750 Colorado Springs Utility customers who were without electricity Wednesday morning. The outage happened at 4:25 a.m. in an area west of Fountain Blvd. and Powers Blvd.

Service was restored to customers a little over an hour later at 5:43 a.m. A spokeswoman for CSU said the cause of the outage appeared to be wildlife.