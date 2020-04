News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews were called to the scene of a grass fire Wednesday afternoon out west in El Paso County, reminding us all that fire season is here.

The fire burned at Highway 94 and Curtis Road near the Dragonman's recreation complex. Thankfully, fire crews tell us that no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

It's not clear yet what started the fire and crews say they'll continue to investigate.