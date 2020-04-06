QUIET WEATHER FOR NOW

News

Calm and fair weather skies continue through the first part of the week.

Plenty of afternoon sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s, well above average for early April. The hidden danger will be elevated fire weather conditions as afternoon wind gusts will turn breezy along with plummeting low relative humidity values. As long as you keep in mind the critical fire weather, enjoy the early summer- like temperatures.

Drastic changes to the warm weather starting Thursday. A strong low-pressure system that is currently located off the California coast will move into Colorado late Wednesday night, bringing precipitation to the I-25 and HWY 50 corridors by early Thursday.

Precipitation type is still tricky due to computer model discrepancy, but most locations below 7500ft will see rain showers change over to snow showers during the day Thursday as the cooler air associated with the low pressure lags behind the initial precipitation.

Moderate to heavy snow accumulation will be possible in the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountain Ranges, as of now, up to 8in possible by Friday morning. Northern El Paso County could see a few inches of snow accumulation as well, with minor snowfall totals in downtown Colorado Springs. Of course this vague accumulation forecast will be continuously modified over the next few days as we get closer to the actual event.

