Elevated fire danger returns to southern Colorado

News

Today was day 1 of the warming trend in central/southern Colorado that will last through the middle of next week. A few weak isolated rain showers are possible this evening along the I-25 corridor but the overall coverage and impacts of the precipitation will be low.

The main weather story is the critical fire weather. The National Weather Service has issue Fire Weather Warnings to begin at noon Sunday for the majority of HWY 50 and the San Luis Valley. Temperatures warming into the high 60s and 70s for the majority of Colorado residents, it's even possible to see a few 80s in the far southeast. Winds turning breezy by early afternoon with gusts to 30mph and no chance of precipitation.

Sunshine with afternoon breezy conditions lasting through at least Tuesday, so don't be surprised to see the Fire Weather Warnings extended through the time frame.

Long-range computer models are projecting a cold front to pass over Colorado at some point Wednesday evening, bringing significantly cooler temperatures and precipitation chances for the late week forecast. Obviously there's uncertainty in the forecast that far out, so stay tuned for details.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.