Canon City food pantry to host drive-thru food distribution Thursday

News

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On April 2, the Pantry of Fremont will be hosting an 'emergency food distribution' for families in need amid the pandemic.

The give away will be a 'drive-thru' style to abide by social distancing standards.

"Volunteers will load everything directly into your empty backseat or trunk as you drive-thru," said Brandy Vogle, vice president of the pantry. "No food will be handed out to anyone directly. There will be no walk-ups or bicycles allowed for this distribution due to safety concerns."

Organizers say they have enough food for at least 400 families.

Anyone in need can stop by the Vineyard Christian Fellowship located at 245 S. Reynolds drive starting at 2 p.m. until supplies last.