‘Color Corona Away’ project: kids lifting people’s spirits, bringing color to their neighborhood

News

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) -- While times can feel a little more lonely now, people in the community are hoping to bring a little warmth to everyone through colorful chalk designs.

'Color Corona Away' is a project that gives youth an artistic outlet to brighten everyone's day. Alyssa and Ava Martin started the project on Wednesday and hope to have it completed this weekend.





"I had a couple friends who were like, oh that's really cool, I'm going to try that. And we've had neighbors around the neighborhood too that have it up so that's kind of fun," says Alyssa Martin. Christina Lymer of Colorado Springs says, "We want out neighbors to walk by and smile instead of worrying about the pandemic."

Join the movement, and share your creative photos to "Color Corona Away' amid the COVID-19 outbreak. You can use the #ColorCoronaAway to join in on the fun.