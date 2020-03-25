Will COVID-19 impact the housing market in Colorado Springs?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Are you looking to buy a house? Real estate experts weigh in on how the coronavirus may impact the future of the housing market.

Amid the coronavirus chaos, real estate agents and landlords are increasingly using technology to replace face-to-face interaction with clients.

Last week, Zillow saw a 191% increase in the creation of 3D Home tours.

We'll have the full story tonight on KRDO NewsChannel 13.