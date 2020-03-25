Residents worry about eviction despite Gov. Polis asking landlords to hold off

News

UPDATE: Since our story was published, Atlas Real Estate has reset the move out date to June 30.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Some people are worried they'll get evicted from their homes during the COVID-19 State of Emergency, even after Gov. Jared Polis asked landlords to hold off on kicking residents out.

One woman who lives in Manitou Springs reached to KRDO with concerns she's being unfairly kicked out of her home.

Samantha Raye is a mother of three, with a number of pets at home.

She emailed KRDO Wednesday morning, just after she found a Notice to Quit on her front door. Samantha says the property management company in charge of the building, Atlas Real Estate group, wrote that the owner wants to remodel so she needs to move out by April 30.

"I have not left my home in a week and do not want to risk infection or infecting someone else to go house hunting," Samantha told us.

We've reached out to the property management group, Atlas Real Estate, for an officials statement on the matter. We're still waiting to hear back.

The governor made the suggestion last Friday not to kick out residents while announcing measures the state is taking to slow the spread of the virus, which has infected more than 900 people and killed 11 as of Tuesday.

Polis asked that landlords avoid imposing late fees on tenants until at least April 30, and not to evict people who can’t pay. In addition, he asked local governments to avoid using resources for evictions unless they affect public safety.

We contacted the governor's office to see whether he plans to extend his suggestion to landlords past April 30, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado, and the lack of knowing when the State of Emergency could be lifted. We're still waiting for a response.