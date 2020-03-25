Can a Colorado Springs church defy a public health order?

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- KRDO NewsChannel 13 is continuing to investigate a Colorado Springs Church that remains open for worship despite a public health order banning gatherings of 10 or more.

Leadership at Colorado Springs Fellowship Church tell KRDO they have no plans of closing. The church says that it has a Constitutional right to practice their religion, even amid the public health order aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Colorado Health Department officials tell KRDO this is the first example of defying the order in this manner that they've seen.

A YouTube video of Colorado Springs Fellowship's Sunday service on March 22 shows dozens of people in attendance.

The state order banning gatherings of 10 or more went into effect on March 19. The order specifically mentions that faith-based events are not exempt.

