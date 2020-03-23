Free parking in downtown Colorado Springs, Old Colorado City through April 30

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As restaurants close their dining rooms and switch to curbside takeout amid the spread of coronavirus, the city of Colorado Springs is making all parking free in downtown areas and in Old Colorado City as of Monday.

The free parking will last through April 30 so that people don't have to touch parking meters. It applies to metered parking and structured parking, and the goal is to give people easier access to restaurants with curbside food pickup.

The city of Manitou Springs has also approved making parking free in the small mountain town.

But you still have to follow all other traffic regulations, the city said in a reminder as part of the announcement.