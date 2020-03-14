RSVP ‘maybe’? Coronavirus puts wedding industry on edge

News

NEW YORK (AP) - Soon-to-be brides and grooms are facing tough choices because of the coronavirus outbreak. Should they postpone, cancel or forge ahead with their weddings?

Uncertainty has sent ripples through the wedding industry. Jittery couples are seeing guest lists shrink. Some have pushed back their dates. Travel agents are trying to reroute honeymoons and flight connections through restricted areas. One caterer said she's eliminating communal bar snacks and putting baskets of hand sanitizer at guest tables.

