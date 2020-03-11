Colorado universities, colleges look at options ahead of coronavirus concerns

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As coronavirus cases in the United States increase, Colorado schools and universities are forced to make difficult decisions on how they move forward.

Colorado College in Colorado Springs is the first higher education institution in the state to move classes online due to COVID-19.

Starting March 16, the University of Colorado at Boulder will be using remote learning for the rest of the semester.

The University of Colorado in Colorado Springs is working on identifying classes that can move online if needed, but they have yet to make online classes a requirement.

Harvard, MIT, and other schools on the East Coast also announced they will temporarily halt in-person classes after Spring Break.

