Colorado Springs firefighters tackle early morning garage fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an early morning structure fire on the east side of town.

Crews were called to the intersection of E. Yampa St. and N. Hancock Ave., around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived they found a detached garage fully involved. Crews were able to quickly contain the flames.

Two people were inside the home next to the detached garage, but they won't be displaced since the fire was contained to the garage. At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation.