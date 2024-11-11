Where will you be able to buy recreational marijuana?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - After a hectic election cycle where it looked as if voters would pass both a recreational marijuana ban and legalize the sale of recreational marijuana-- the smoke has cleared. Voters passed Ballot Measure 300 and thus legalized recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs.

But where would the shops be able to sell recreational marijuana?

The map above illustrates the one-mile zoning ordinance passed by the Colorado Springs City Council before the vote in September. The ordinance bans recreational marijuana sales within one mile of any school, daycare facility, or rehab center.

KRDO13 Investigates asked Colorado Springs city officials where stores would be able to set up shop and sell recreational marijuana. They said the City Clerk and City Attorney are looking into the matter but didn't have an answer as of Monday evening.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to several Colorado Springs medical marijuana shops asking what their plans were for the gear up to sell recreationally. Many did not return our calls.

Meghan Graf, a spokesperson for Citizens for Responsible Marijuana Regulation gave this statement to KRDO13 Investigates: