Biden orders Secret Service to protect RFK Jr. after attempt on Trump’s life

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers a keynote speech at the FreedomFest Vegas event Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas.
Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivers a keynote speech at the FreedomFest Vegas event Friday, July 12, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Published 1:28 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has ordered the U.S. Secret Service to protect independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Kennedy is a longshot to win Electoral College votes, much less the presidency. But his campaign events have drawn large crowds of supporters and people interested in his message.

Trump was not seriously injured in the shooting over the weekend in Pennsylvania. There is an independent review of the attack.

