Tracking the Strait of Hormuz, gas and oil prices as war with Iran widens

By Soph Warnes, Matt Stiles, Tal Yellin, Byron Manley, Lou Robinson, Renée Rigdon, Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — The Strait of Hormuz remains shuttered since the US and Israel began their war with Iran, sending oil prices soaring and raising gas prices, when Americans were already struggling with affordability.

Iran controls the north side of the strait, the vital waterway for transporting crude from oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait to the rest of the world.

CNN is tracking the daily status of ships through the strait, the price of oil and the price of gasoline, including the average price at the pump in each US state.

While international oil tankers remain stuck in the Persian Gulf, Iran has kept its own oil flowing through the strait since the conflict, because its ships are the only ones that can transit.

US President Donald Trump is urging countries around the world to help reopen the strait. Many have not yet responded, though Trump told reporters Sunday that there have been “some positive responses.”

The UK’s maritime agency has reported at least 14 attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway remains under “critical” threat even though no incidents have been reported in the past three days, according to the agency.

The war with Iran has sent oil prices higher for two primary reasons: a near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz and a slowdown in oil production in the Middle East.

Oil prices in recent weeks have hit their highest levels since mid-2022 when markets were rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

See what gas prices are in your state

The AAA national average for regular gasoline has surged to the highest level of either of Trump’s terms in the White House.

See the average price per gallon of gasoline in each state and how it has changed since the beginning of the US-Israeli war with Iran:

About 20 million barrels of oil, or about one-fifth of daily global production, flowed through the strait daily prior to the current conflict, according to the US Energy Information Administration. See oil traffic patterns in the week before the war:

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—CNN’s Jessie Yeung, John Towfighi, David Goldman and Matt Egan contributed to this report.