The Oscars will abandon broadcast TV for YouTube starting in 2029

(CNN) — The Oscars telecast will move from broadcasting to streaming in 2029, switching from ABC to YouTube — a watershed moment for the entertainment business.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that YouTube signed a “multi-year deal” for the “exclusive global rights to the Oscars.”

The deal will run through 2033.

The deal underscores a tremendous power shift in the media industry, which has been upended by YouTube and streaming platforms like Netflix.

ABC, owned by Disney, has been the home of the Oscars for decades. ABC will continue to show the awards ceremony through 2028.

The Academy had been auctioning off the rights to future telecasts in recent weeks, leading to speculation that a new Big Tech buyer would swoop in.

YouTube evidently outbid ABC and other suitors, though the details were not immediately available.

YouTube CEO Neal Mohan said in a statement, “The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honoring excellence in storytelling and artistry. Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars’ storied legacy.”

Mohan’s acknowledgement of the Academy’s legacy will resonate in Hollywood, where creators are split between preserving traditional modes of storytelling and embracing audience-centric platforms like YouTube and Netflix.

“YouTube broadcasting the Oscars is like shaking hands with the guy who’s trying to kill you,” screenwriter Daniel Kunka remarked on X when the announcement was made.

YouTube would surely disagree. The platform has encouraged filmmakers to experiment with new technology and distribute projects in new ways, and has also dabbled with financing original movies in the past.

The Oscars, though, still primarily celebrate theatrical releases, even as more and more people ultimately see the films via streaming.

The 2025 winner for Best Picture, “Anora,” had its launch at the Cannes Film Festival, then came out in theaters, and made its way to Hulu months later.

ABC, which has been “the proud home to The Oscars for more than half a century,” said in a statement, “We look forward to the next three telecasts, including the show’s centennial celebration in 2028, and wish the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continued success.”

