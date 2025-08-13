Tired of high grocery prices? Here are some tips to save at the store

By Gordon Ebanks, CNN

(CNN) — American families, weary of high grocery prices, are looking for ways to cut costs.

The cost of food at home in July rose 2.2% from the year before, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than 80% of American adults cite the cost of groceries as a source of stress, more than any other financial obligation, reported the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research in a poll released last week. Meanwhile, prices for products like beef and coffee are soaring due to supply issues or the impact of tariffs.

That means consumers are being more price-conscious in the grocery store, sa﻿id Stew Leonard Jr., president and CEO of Stew Leonard’s Grocery Stores, a chain of eight grocery stores in the Northeast.

“People aren’t just grabbing stuff and throwing it in their cart,” Leornard told CNN’s Pamela Brown on Tuesday. “They’re still looking for good, fresh food that’s high quality… except they’re very conscious of food prices.”

Leonard said he hasn’t had to raise prices at his stores yet since his suppliers had been stocking up inventory in anticipation of the Trump administration’s widespread tariffs, which went into effect last week. But he warned those supplies are running low.

“So we’re going to be at a critical point,” he said. “I think next month, that’s going to determine the price of food for the holidays.”

Leonard shared with CNN his tips on how to save money when shopping for food.

Buy on sale, freeze for later

Sales on items like meat and other perishable foods won’t last forever, so freezing fresh food can be a great way to keep the sale going for longer.

Leonard said his customers got used to buying foods and then freezing them for later during the Covid-19 pandemic. He recommended looking for sales on more expensive items, like steak, and then freezing.

The USDA recommends storing frozen food at 0°F.

Look for digital coupons

Grocery stores often offer special deals for app holders to cultivate customer loyalty.

Leonard recommended downloading your local grocer’s app to search for these savings. He said customers on his grocery chain’s app can accrue points for rewards like free ice cream or coffee.

The Food Industry Association, a national trade group, found that 54% of online shoppers have used a store app to order groceries.

Buy store brands

Steer away from the national brands, Leonard said. Instead, save big by buying store brands, or private labels, which are usually cheaper.

Retail giants Walmart and Kroger both said in their latest earning reports that consumer demand for these cost-saving store labels is driving sales, even amid high grocery prices and consumer spending anxiety.

Leonard said his customers are buying Stew Leonard’s private label more and more frequently.

“Stew’s wouldn’t sell it if it weren’t as good” as national bands, he said.

Do-it-yourself

Pre-cut fruit and vegetables can be an appetizing and convenient choice, but they often cost more.

Leonard suggested buying the whole fruit or vegetable and cutting it yourself to save money.

Fruits and vegetables have seen only modest price increases so far this year. Fresh vegetables in July were slightly less expensive than last year, and fresh fruits are up only 1.3%, according to the BLS. For comparison, meat is 5.8% more expensive than one year ago.

Leonard notes that while Stew Leonard’s has been able to hold off on raising prices due to tariffs, that could always change.

“We work on thin margins. Like my dad always said, people have to eat, so we’re always going to be busy and have sales. But we don’t make a lot of money,” he said. “So I’m being delicate.”

