Gerber recalls teething sticks over choking concern

By Matthew Kaufman, CNN

(CNN) — Baby food maker Gerber has recalled and discontinued its “Soothe N Chew” teething sticks because the product could pose a potential choking hazard for babies and toddlers.

Nestle USA, the parent company of Gerber, issued the recall Friday after receiving reports of “choking incidents,” according to a news release. Nestle USA said there was one visit to an emergency room and multiple complaints of choking.

The sticks, which are meant to alleviate teething pain in babies, were sold online and in stores across most U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

“We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” Nestle USA said in a news release. “We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.”

The recall includes all batches of the Soothe N Chew teething sticks, which were made in two flavors: strawberry-apple and banana. Customers who bought the product can return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.