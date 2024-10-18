Trump reveals ‘people from Fox’ helped him write Al Smith dinner speech

By Hadas Gold, CNN

New York (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump said Friday that Fox News staffers helped him write his speech for the Al Smith charity dinner, in which he cracked jokes and insulted his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump made the comment during an interview on “Fox and Friends,” in which he was asked about his monologue. Host Steve Doocy said Democrats historically “turn to the guys from ‘Saturday Night Live’ or the ‘Tonight Show;’ they write all their material,” before asking Trump who helped write his speech.

“I had a lot of people, a couple people from Fox actually, I shouldn’t say that. But they wrote some jokes. For the most part I didn’t like any of them,” Trump said to laughter from the co-hosts.

While many Fox News personalities are openly pro-Trump, using their television platforms to promote the former president and his narratives, it’s rare to see one of them participate in a formal way with his campaign. But it wouldn’t be the first time. In 2018, host Sean Hannity campaigned with Trump ahead of the midterm elections.

A Fox News spokesperson did not immediately respond to a CNN request for comment.

During his speech Thursday night to the friendly Catholic charity crowd, Trump disparaged Harris’ intelligence, insulted her family, and complained about how badly he was treated during his presidency, drawing occasional cheers and some laughs.

“Right now, we have someone in the White House who can barely talk, barely put together two coherent sentences, who seems to have the mental faculties of a child. There’s a person that has nothing going. No intelligence whatsoever,” Trump said. “But enough about Kamala Harris.”

Harris did not attend the dinner, sending a recorded video message in her place.

“The Gospel of Luke tells us that faith has the power to shine a light on those living in darkness, and to guide our feet in the path of peace,” Harris said. “And in honor of the great Al Smith, let us fight to build a better future with faith in God, our country and in each other.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.