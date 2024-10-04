Mark Zuckerberg joins exclusive $200 billion club, is second-richest person in world

By Robert Ilich, CNN

New York (CNN) — Mark Zuckerberg’s wallet keeps getting fatter.

The Meta CEO is now the second-richest person in the world, overtaking Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault. With a personal fortune of $206 billion, according to recent figures from Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, he now only trails Elon Musk.

Recent figures from Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index show Zuckerberg has grown his personal fortune by a whopping $78.1 billion in 2024. He joins an elusive $200 billion club that only counts two other members.

That includes Musk ($256 billion), the CEO of Tesla and X, and Bezos ($205 billion), the founder of Amazon. Arnault, the CEO of luxury brand LVMH, recently dropped out of the club, with a fortune of $193 billion.

Zuckerberg, 40, who launched Facebook in 2004, has much of his wealth tied to Meta Platforms stock. Shares of Meta (META) have surged by more than 72% in 2024. On Friday, Meta shares gained 2.26% to close at a record high of $595.94.

Meta operates popular social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as well as instant messaging app WhatsApp.

Speaking on September 25 at the Meta Connect 2024 event, Zuckerberg said Meta AI is on track to become the most used assistant in the world.

“We’re almost at 500 million monthly (active users), and we haven’t even launched in some of the bigger countries yet,” Zuckerberg said, referring to countries in the European Union.

Zuckerberg isn’t the only tech mogul to see a big jump in their fortune this year. Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, and Larry Ellison, co-founder of Oracle, have seen their net worths surge in 2024 by $63.5 billion and $55.9 billion, respectively.

