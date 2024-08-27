Stop & Shop will stop selling cigarettes at its stores

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Stop & Shop locations will stop selling cigarettes and tobacco products this month, joining other major chains that have also ceased sales of the unhealthy products.

The supermarket chain, which has about 360 stores primarily in the US northeast, said the changes are part of its “commitment to community wellness” and will end sales of all cigarettes and tobacco products on Saturday, August 31.

“Our responsibility as a grocer goes far beyond our aisles, and we are committed to taking bold steps to help our associates, customers, and communities work towards better health outcomes,” said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop president, in a statement.

Public health advocates have long urged retailers to stop selling tobacco products, and some cities and states have also banned tobacco sales in pharmacies. In response, the American Cancer Society said it was “pleased to partner” with Stop & Shop to end sales.

“This is a step in the right direction toward ending Big Tobacco’s influence on kids, and we know even more can be done to reduce the toll of tobacco in our communities,” said Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, in the statement. “We urge state lawmakers to prioritize tobacco control program funding so that those inspired to quit by this effort have the resources they need to help them succeed.”

Previously, Walmart in 2022 announced it would stop selling cigarettes at some of its US stores. In 2014, CVS stopped selling tobacco, saying that it was “inconsistent with our purpose” of being a health care provider. Target ended tobacco sales in 1996.

Still, other major chains continue to sell tobacco, including Publix, Albertson’s and Kroger, plus Costco in some locations.

Stop & Shop is owned by Dutch company Ahold Delhaize, which recently closed 32 underperforming grocery stores.

