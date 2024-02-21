United to resume non-stop service from US to Israel

By Ross Levitt, Pete Muntean and Samantha Delouya, CNN

(CNN) — United Airlines said it will resume flights from the United States to Israel beginning in March.

United is the first major US airline carrier to resume flights to Israel following the October 7 Hamas terror attack and ensuing war in Gaza.

United said there will be some connecting flights from New York and Newark on March 2 and March 4 and the goal is to begin daily non-stop flights on March 6.

“United conducted a detailed safety analysis in making this decision, including close work with security experts and government officials in the United States and Israel. We also worked closely with the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants to develop the protocols to ensure they are safe and well-informed,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline said it hopes to add a second daily flight from Newark as soon as May and could expand from there.

“Previous flying from San Francisco, Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare will be evaluated for resumption beginning in the fall,” the United statement said.

United’s decision to restart flights to Tel Aviv comes after a spate of European airlines made similar announcements recently, including Lufthansa (and with Lufthansa-owned SWISS and Austrian Airlines), Air France and Polish airline LOT.

Neither of the other major US airlines that historically offered flights to Israel, Delta and American Airlines, have resumed service yet. However, last month, Delta indicated that flights could restart in the spring.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.