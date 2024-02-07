Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer

China falls deeper into deflation, with consumer prices suffering biggest fall since 2009

<i>Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>Pictured is a wet market in the Jiuxia Village area in Shenzhen
Qilai Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Pictured is a wet market in the Jiuxia Village area in Shenzhen
By
Published 8:58 PM

By Laura He, CNN

Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s consumer prices have slid deeper into deflationary territory, suffering their biggest drop since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

The country’s Consumer Price Index, a gauge of price changes in goods and services purchased for consumption by urban households, dropped 0.8% in January from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

It was the steepest fall for the index since September 2009 and marks a fourth straight month of decline.

But some analysts say the deflationary trend may have already bottomed out.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content