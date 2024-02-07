China falls deeper into deflation, with consumer prices suffering biggest fall since 2009
By Laura He, CNN
Hong Kong (CNN) — China’s consumer prices have slid deeper into deflationary territory, suffering their biggest drop since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.
The country’s Consumer Price Index, a gauge of price changes in goods and services purchased for consumption by urban households, dropped 0.8% in January from a year ago, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.
It was the steepest fall for the index since September 2009 and marks a fourth straight month of decline.
But some analysts say the deflationary trend may have already bottomed out.
— This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.