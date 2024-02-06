Pizza Hut’s ‘Goodbye Pies’ campaign wants to aid your breakup woes

By John Towfighi, CNN

(CNN) — Relationship on the brink? Pizza Hut wants you to say goodbye with a Hot Honey pie.

Pizza Hut launched its “Goodbye Pies” campaign February 6, which lets customers order free Pizza Hut delivery to the address of an ex-lover. From now until Valentine’s Day, customers can go to GoodbyePies.com to order a Hot Honey pizza for delivery to their long-gone partner or soon-to-be ex.

Whether your intentions are sweet or salty, you can leave your personal touch on the “Goodbye Pies” order, as the program includes the option to write a customized message to your ex on the delivery box.

Valentine’s Day is considered the romance holiday, evoking gestures involving chocolate, roses and dinner dates. Yet leading up to its latest marketing stung, Pizza Hut cited YouGov polling that reveals 45% of people believe it’s best to end troubled relationships before February 14.

The campaign is centered on the release of new Pizza Hut menu items, including a Hot Honey pizza and Hot Honey wings.

“The rising popularity of the sweet-heat flavor profile has led to Hot Honey becoming the most requested test item by our team members and we are thrilled to have it as the newest addition to our menu,” Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut said in a statement.

The “Goodbye Pies” campaign runs until February 14 and is available in select locations in New York, Miami, and Chicago. Still, customers residing outside of those locations can access GoodbyePies.com to request a breakup message and a free gift card for a Hot Honey pizza to be sent to an ex, while supplies last.

Pizza Hut has a history of marketing campaigns aimed at differentiating their brand from competitors like Papa John’s and Domino’s. In December, the company launched its “Reverse Delivery” doormat, which customers could purchase to gift a free pizza to their delivery driver.

