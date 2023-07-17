Skip to Content
From car repairs to insurance: How are costly auto expenses impacting you?

Car repairs are up 20% compared to a year ago
Car repairs are up 20% compared to a year ago
By Elisabeth Buchwald, CNN

New York (CNN) — Even though inflation is cooling, drivers can’t seem to catch a break.

Just about everything besides gas is costing car owners more. And if you depend on your car to get around, the price increases are likely inescapable.

For instance, car repairs are up 20% compared to a year ago, the third-largest annual price increase tracked by the Consumer Price Index. Another hefty expense is car insurance, up 17% from a year ago, according to June CPI data.

If you own or lease a car and are willing to share how you’re dealing with these expenses on record for possible inclusion in a future story, please fill out the form below. We will not include anything in an upcoming article, though, without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

