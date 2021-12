By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Prices remain high in America.

A key measure of inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in consumer prices since July 1982.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

