A key inflation measure rose to a 39-year high last month

<i>Brandon Bell/Getty Images</i><br/>Consumer price inflation rose by 6.8% without seasonal adjustments over the 12 months ending in November
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America’s high pandemic-era price hikes were alive and kicking last month, when a key measure of inflation climbed to a level not seen since June 1982.

Consumer price inflation rose by 6.8% without seasonal adjustments over the 12 months ended November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

This is a developing story. It will be updated

