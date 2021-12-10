A key inflation measure rose to a 39-year high last month
By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
America’s high pandemic-era price hikes were alive and kicking last month, when a key measure of inflation climbed to a level not seen since June 1982.
Consumer price inflation rose by 6.8% without seasonal adjustments over the 12 months ended November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.
