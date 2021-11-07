‘SNL’ opening features a new face as Donald Trump

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

From a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to Super Mario, Saturday Night Live condensed a week’s worth of controversial topics into its opening sketch, bringing a new cast member’s impression of Donald Trump.

The NBC variety show opened Saturday’s episode with Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson, in a parody interview on Fox News about not getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Our first guest is an American brave enough to stand and up say, ‘Screw you, science, I know Joe Rogan!'” Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro said introducing Rodgers.

Strong’s Pirro continues, “You’re not vaccinated. So what? Who the hell cares? It’s your body, your choice. And please never use that quote for any other issues.”

“Exactly, Jeanine, it’s my body and my Covid. I could give it to whoever I want, but suddenly the woke mob is coming after me,” Davidson’s Rodgers said.

Then Strong’s Pirro points out that he said he didn’t get vaccinated because it would make him sterile.

“At the end of the day, my record is still 7-1. Meaning of the eight people I have infected, seven are fine,” Davidson’s Rodgers replied.

The interview then pivots to Strong’s Pirro asking Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, played by Alex Moffat, about his electoral race earlier this week.

“My win in Virginia proves that people are deeply concerned about education,” Moffat’s Youngkin said.

When asked who gave him most of his votes, he said, “People who didn’t go to college.”

Strong’s Pirro then asks Moffat’s Youngkin if he knows what critical theory is, to which he replies, “Simple. It’s what got me elected,” and adds that it’s not important.

Moffat’s Youngkin then welcomed the leader of his parental task force — Helen Stevens, played by Heidi Gardner — to share her views on books that should be banned from schools.

“When my son brought home a copy of ‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison, I put down my copy of ‘Fifty Shades,’ and said, ‘No, a woman? Named Toni? Not in my ‘Merica.”

Gardner’s Stevens said she and a group of other parents came together and created a list of books that shouldn’t be taught in schools. “Holes” sounded too sexual; the “pride” in “Pride & Prejudice” has been co-opted by “the gays”; and “The Great Gatsby” has “too much jazz.”

“‘Moby Dick.’ Now, that one’s a toss-up. Title is dirty; love that the whale is white,” Gardner’s Stevens said.

Moffat’s Youngkin expressed gratitude for the parents who got him elected without former GOP president Donald Trump’s help.

Moments later, the screen splits and Moffat’s Youngkin is shown besides James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

“I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself on a tremendous victory in Virginia. Glad we did it together,” Johnson’s Trump said.

Moffat’s Youngkin distances himself from the former president’s impressionist, saying, “Oh, you can take me off the split screen.”

“No, no, no. We did this together, Glenn. … I really want you to stay,” Johnson’s Trump said. “It’s great to be, frankly, winning again.”

Then Johnson’s impression of Trump goes off tangent in a rant about “Star Wars,” “Dune,” lasers and swords, and “Game of Thrones.”

“Wow, you are impressive how do you keep that all in your brain?” Strong’s Pirro asked.

“Well, I had my ears sealed so nothing comes in or out,” Johnson’s Trump replied.

Then Johnson’s Trump goes on another incoherent rant about Chris Pratt, Super Mario, “Eternals,” and Santa Claus.

The show then kicked off with the traditional sign on, “Live from New York … It’s Saturday night!”

