Dow rallies more than 300 points as market volatility continues

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

There’s no end in sight to the volatility on Wall Street as US stocks rallied again Thursday.

The Dow finished with a gain of nearly 340 points, or 1%, while the broader S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite increased by 1.1%.

It was a solid gain but stocks closed off their highs from earlier in the day. Still, the rally was broad-based. Only 4 Dow stocks fell.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond also rose to 1.57%.

The US equity market has been on a roller coaster of late. Investors are struggling with worries about inflation, the US debt ceiling, the Evergrande debt crisis and the general state of the recovery.

Things were looking up after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered options on Wednesday to prevent America from defaulting on its debts. Republicans had previously shut down Democrats’ proposals to raise the debt ceiling, but a deal was announced early Thursday. On top of that, weekly claims for unemployment benefits came in lower than expected and below the prior week’s level.

“Progress in debt ceiling talks is boosting the mood in the market. The proposed deal in Washington will effectively see the can kicked down the road to December buying time and easing concerns,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said in a note to clients. “Whilst this is clearly a short-term answer, it is enough to keep the markets happy.”

