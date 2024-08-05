Developer for Amara annexation request into Colorado Springs disputes concern that project will stretch city resources, services

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mike Ruebenson, the chief operating officer for La Plata Communities, is speaking out against what he believes is misinformation about how the corporation's proposed Amara development would affect city services to be provided by Colorado Springs if annexation is approved.

Amara's 25-year plan would build 9,500 housing units and attract 24,000 new residents -- if passed by the City Council -- on 3,200 acres east of Fountain.

Ruebenson said that concern expressed by some Council members that the annexation would stretch the city's already-limited resources for maintaining streets, sidewalks and other infrastructure, is unfounded.

"In fact, based on an economic study, a fiscal impact analysis that the city commissioned with an independent consultant, Amara residents will be contributing $30 million -- $29.9 million into the city's general fund through the development," he explained. "And then after that, $1.8 million a year into the city's general fund in order for the city to have funds, to actually pay for the improvements in other aging areas of the city."

As KRDO 13's The Road Warrior reported last week, Councilwoman Nancy Henjum and Deputy Chief of Staff Travis Easton revealed that the city has a backlog of 6,000 requests for sidewalk repairs and expressed fears that the backlog could increase given the current level of personnel and resources.

Ruebenson said that Amara will essentially pay for itself.

"In our development, any common area, sidewalks that go through parks, trails, etc., we not only install those, we 100% maintain them through either an HOA or a metro district," he detailed. "Sidewalks in front of people's homes are installed by the builder, but the homeowner ultimately has responsibility to maintain those sidewalks. That's why they're responsible for shoveling them, for example."

KRDO 13 has been waiting for a response from the city regarding whether any confusion or misunderstanding exists about who is responsible for sidewalk maintenance.

"In my experience, it's always been the homeowners' responsibility," Ruebenson said.

He added that Amara will maintain its streets -- if necessary -- for the first two years after construction before the city assumes responsibility for maintenance.

"I don't anticipate any problems there," Ruebenson said. "In our other local developments such as Pine Creek and Briargate, the streets what we built have lasted for years without any major repaving like the city's 2C program."

Several years ago, it appeared that Fountain would annex Amara -- until Fountain revealed that it could no longer guarantee a water supply for the development, and La Plata withdrew its annexation application.

"Shortly after that, Colorado Springs contacted us and asked us to apply," said Ruebenson.

Last Tuesday, the Council voted 5-4 to grant tentative approval to the Amara annexation; a second and final vote is scheduled for next Tuesday.