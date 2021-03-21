Donald Trump is creating his own social media network that will be live in a few months

Money

Former President Donald Trump is coming back to social media — but this time with his own network, a Trump spokesperson told Fox News’ Howard Kurtz on MediaBuzz on Sunday.

Jason Miller, a long-time adviser and spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign told Kurtz that Trump will be “returning to social media in two or three months.” He added Trump’s return will be with “his own platform” that will attract “tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

This comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social platform such as Facebook following his incitement of the US Capitol riots on January 6 — where hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building and also left five people dead.