Dunkin’ is now selling avocado toast

Money

Dunkin’ is certainly appeasing avocado-craving millennials with its new menu item.

Beginning Wednesday, the chain has added avocado toast to its menu at all US locations. Dunkin’ said the $2.99 item features a “creamy, mouthwatering avocado spread” consisting of avocado, sea salt, black pepper and a hint of lemon juice.

The spread is placed atop a piece of toasted sourdough bread and sprinkled with Everything Bagel seasoning, another trendy flavor. It’s served in a “special portable box” so the spread doesn’t smear.

“We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go,” Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary at Dunkin’, said in a release.

Americans’ appetite for avocados has surged lately. Avocados from Mexico recently said that imports of the fruit broke records in 2020, with 2.1 billion pounds imported from Mexico to the United States, equal to about $6.5 billion in sales.

Avocado toast has grown in popularity in recent years, especially on brunch menus. Dunkin’s largest rival, Starbucks, added an avocado spread to menus in 2017 that can be added to its bagels and breads.

Dunkin’s addition of avocado toast is one of several new items added to its menu this week, including grilled cheese sandwiches and a matcha-topped donut.