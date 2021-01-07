Another 787,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Money

Last week, another 787,00 Americans filed for unemployment benefits, adjusted for seasonal changes, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The jobs recovery has run out of steam as the pandemic continues to spread across the country and world.

It was a slight decrease in claims from the prior week and marginally fewer than economists had expected.

On top of regular first-time claims, 161,460 workers filed for benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, without seasonal adjustments, designed to help those who aren’t eligible for regular state aid, such as the self-employed.

The PUA program was introduced under last spring’s CARES Act and slated to expire at the end of 2020. The new stimulus bill that was signed into law last week extends the program by 11 weeks.

Adding up the different kinds of first-time claims, 1.1 million Americans filed for jobless benefits without seasonal adjustments.

Meanwhile, 5.1 million filed continued benefits, claiming assistance for their second week or more, in the week ended December 26.

This is a developing story. It will be updated