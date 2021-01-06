Business leaders suggest removing Trump from office to preserve democracy

Money

The National Association of Manufacturers, the nation’s largest manufacturing association, called on Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday to consider removing President Trump from office.

Pence “should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy,” NAM CEO Jay Timmons said in a statement.

NAM is one of the most powerful business groups in the nation, representing small and large manufacturers in all 50 states.

The comments come after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, interrupting the joint session of Congress counting Electoral College votes. Pence was evacuated during the chaos.

“The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy,” Timmons said. He added, “This is not law and order. This is chaos. It is mob rule. It is dangerous. This is sedition and it should be treated as such.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, one of America’s business leaders, also condemned the violence in Washington.

“This is not who we are as a people or a country. We are better than this,” Dimon said in a statement. “Our elected leaders have a responsibility to call for an end to the violence, accept the results, and, as our democracy has for hundreds of years, support the peaceful transition of power. Now is the time to come together to strengthen our exceptional union.”