Disney+ notches 86 million subscribers, showing off a wealth of new streaming content

Money

Last year, Disney debuted Disney+ at an investor event on its famed studio lot. The new streaming service was rolled out by high profile executives like then CEO Bob Iger, came with a treasure trove of content from the company’s biggest brands and a shockingly low monthly subscription price.

A little more than a year later, that service has grown into the focal point of Disney’s besieged business, notching more than 86 million subscribers since launching late last year.

Disney’s streaming numbers weren’t the only announcement that the company had to offer at a virtual investor day on Thursday. The company showed off loads of new content from the likes of Marvel Studios and Pixar (not to mention, a galaxy far, far away) and gave an inside look at how it plans on making Disney+ the dominant player in the streaming market.

This is a developing story.