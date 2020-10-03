‘SNL’ returns with Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump taking on Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden

Money

“Saturday Night Live” returned to a live studio audience at Studio 8H after months away because of coronavirus, and the show didn’t waste any time.

The NBC variety show opened with a sketch taking on this week’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who was played by Jim Carrey.

“The following is a re-broadcast of Tuesday’s presidential debate, even though Tuesday feels 100 days ago,” a voice said opening the show. “We thought it was important to see it again since it might be the only presidential debate. And it was pretty fun to watch, as long as you don’t live in America.”

Moderator Chris Wallace, played by Beck Bennett, brought out Baldwin’s Trump first.

“And you did take the Covid test that you promised to take in advance, correct?” Bennett’s Wallace asked.

“Absolutely, scout’s honor,” Baldwin’s Trump responded with his fingers crossed.

Bennett’s Wallace then brought out Carrey’s Biden.

“Just one second, Chris,” he said, using a tape measure to put enough space between himself and Baldwin’s Trump.

Bennett’s Wallace said that it looked like Carrey’s Biden was ready to debate.

“Absolutely not,” he responded. “But I got the beginning of 46 fantastic ideas that I may or may not have access to.”

Then the debate kicked off. However, instead of a debate it was just Baldwin’s Trump and Carrey’s Biden yelling back and forth at each other.

“Chris Wallace is mean, the economy is mean. It keeps losing jobs, which is mean to me,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

He then called the pandemic a hoax.

“That statement is something that will probably come back to haunt me later this week,” he said.

Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris then came out to stop Trump from being mean to her running mate.

“You look at me, Donald. You do not treat my Joe like that,” she said. “He’s a nice boy.”

But the arguing continued between the two candidates until Biden had enough and pulled out a remote control to pause Trump.

“Sorry, but I think we all needed a break,” Carrey’s Biden said. “Let’s bask in the Trumplessness.”

Carrey’s Biden then spoke directly to the camera and introduced his new campaign slogan: “America — Not Actively On Fire Again.”

After unpausing Baldwin’s Trump, Carrey, Baldwin and Rudolph all came out to say the show’s catch phrase, “Live from New York … It’s Saturday night!”