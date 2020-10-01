Dow futures fall more than 400 points after Trump says he tested positive for coronavirus

Money

US stock futures plunged Friday after President Donald Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Dow futures were last down 439 points, or 1.6%. S&P 500 futures were down 2% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.8%.

Stock futures were lower earlier as news broke that top Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus, and that Trump and his wife would be tested and would start a “quarantine process.” But those losses quickly accelerated after Trump said those tests were positive.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 a.m. ET Friday. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

— Anneken Tappe and Jazmin Goodwin contributed to this report.