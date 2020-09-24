Chris Rock will host the season premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Money

“Saturday Night Live” is returning to Studio 8H next weekend for the first time in months, and its host will be one of show’s most familiar names.

Chris Rock will host the season premiere of “SNL” on October 3, NBC announced on Thursday. The show, which kicks off its 46th season, will be the first time since March that it has aired from its studio at Rockefeller Center.

This will be Rock’s third appearance as host. The comedian was a cast member on “SNL” from 1990 to 1993. Rock will be joined by musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. who is making her debut on the show.

There’s a lot of anticipation around the return of “SNL” this season.

The series usually garners extra viewership during election years since it’s one of the country’s most popular satirical institutions. This season it will likely have even more attention.

One reason is the addition of Jim Carrey, who will be playing Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden on the show. He’ll go up against Alec Baldwin, who will be reprising his role as President Donald Trump.

“SNL” will also be interesting to watch this season because the show is returning to a live audience after being shut down in March because of coronavirus.

NBC said last week that the show is planning on having “a limited in-studio audience” at Rockefeller Center for this season.

After production shut down in the spring, “SNL” started doing virtual shows in April titled “Saturday Night Live At Home” that had cast members performing in taped sketches from their homes.